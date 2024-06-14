Ludhiana industrialists oppose power tariff hike

After the hike in tariff of power units by the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), several city industrialists have strongly opposed and condemned the decision taken by the state government. Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission ( PSERC ) has increased the fixed charges by ₹5 per KVA and the unit rates by 15 paisa for the industrial consumers. Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased the fixed charges by ₹ 5 per KVA and the unit rates by 15 paisa for the industrial consumers. (Getty image)

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) strongly opposed this hike in power tariff and demanded immediate roll-back from chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “Power is one of the major raw materials for the industry, and any increase in the power cost will impact the cost of industrial products, especially when the industry is working on narrow margins due to prolonged recession, and imposing an additional burden on the industry in the form of an increased tariff will only be troublemakers for the industrialist. This is the time that the government should support the industry and roll back the increase in power tariff with immediate effect.”

Badish Jindal from the All Industries Trade Forum raised concerns over the recent increase in power tariffs by the PSPCL. Despite government subsidies aimed at reducing consumption charges for existing industries to ₹5.50 per unit, PSPCL has hiked rates across all categories.

Jindal pointed out that this increase will raise the subsidy bill for the state’s industries. He also emphasised that this move contradicts the state government’s manifesto promise of providing power at ₹5 per unit. “This tariff hike will severely impact the industries in Punjab,” Jindal remarked, expressing the concerns of many industrialists who fear the increased costs will affect their operations and profitability.

Harsimarjit Singh Lucky, president of the United Cycle Parts Manufacturer Association (UCPMA), has voiced strong opposition to the recent power tariff hike by the state government. “We strongly oppose this move by the state government,” said Lucky, adding “We are considering relocating our units to different states due to this hike in tariffs. The increased costs will severely impact our industry, which is already facing multiple challenges. This hike will inflate product costs, ultimately burdening consumers.”

Lucky emphasised that the decision contradicts the promises made by the AAP government during the elections. “This decision does not reflect the commitments made by the AAP government. We strongly oppose it and urge the state government to reconsider.”