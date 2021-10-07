Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Inquiry marked after recording of lecturer abusing students surfaces
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Inquiry marked after recording of lecturer abusing students surfaces

The teacher, meanwhile, alleged that the students had been teasing him for sometime and when they didn’t stop, he abused them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The teacher, meanwhile, alleged that the students had been teasing him for sometime and when they didn’t stop, he abused them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking note of an audio recording, district education officer, secondary on Wednesday marked an inquiry against a physics lecturer deputed at PAU Government senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing Class 11th students.

Students had complained that the physics lecturer abused them and also manhandled them.

The students had recorded the abuses purportedly hurled by the teacher following which an inquiry was marked against the teacher.

Meanwhile talking to HT, the lecturer defended himself. “I never got physical with anyone. I am a science teacher and these students belong to the arts stream. For the past month, they were body shaming me and making fun of me. They used to call me odd names and tease me. I am a heart patient and don’t lose my temper easily,” said the teacher.

He added that when the students didn’t refrain from teasing him with disrespectful names, he abused them after he couldn’t take the insult anymore.

According to the sources, a senior officer from the local administration handed over the recording to DEO Lakhvir Singh Samra, who is set to visit the PAU school on Friday to conduct a probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out