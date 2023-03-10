Ludhiana: Jamalpur Leli resident booked for extorting money from drivers

A Jamalpur Leli resident has been booked for extorting money from the drivers of sand-laden trucks and tractor-trailers passing through the village. An FIR has been lodged following the complaint of mining inspector Sandeep Prasad. A resident of Jamalpur Leli in Ludhiana has been booked for extorting money from the drivers of sand-laden trucks and tractor-trailers passing through the village. An FIR has been lodged following the complaint of mining inspector Sandeep Prasad. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh of Jamalpur Leli village.

In his complaint, Prasad stated that he came to know that there is an extract point near Jamalpur Leli, which is approved by the government. Trucks and tractor-trailers used to fill sand from the point.

He added that the accused along with his aide has been threatening the drivers of trucks and tractor-trailers to block the passage and used to extort ₹500 from each driver.

ASI Husan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 384 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station Meharban.

The ASI added that the accused along with other villagers had given passage to the vehicles from their land. The accused has later started extorting money from them.

The ASI said that the complainant has also submitted a pen drive containing video evidence against the accused. A hunt is on to nab him.