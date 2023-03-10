Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Jamalpur Leli resident booked for extorting money from drivers

Ludhiana: Jamalpur Leli resident booked for extorting money from drivers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2023 11:30 PM IST

In his complaint, Prasad stated that he came to know that there is an extract point near Jamalpur Leli, which is approved by government. Trucks used to fill sand from the point. The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh of Jamalpur Leli village in Ludhiana. He has been booked for extorting money from drivers

A Jamalpur Leli resident has been booked for extorting money from the drivers of sand-laden trucks and tractor-trailers passing through the village. An FIR has been lodged following the complaint of mining inspector Sandeep Prasad.

A resident of Jamalpur Leli in Ludhiana has been booked for extorting money from the drivers of sand-laden trucks and tractor-trailers passing through the village. An FIR has been lodged following the complaint of mining inspector Sandeep Prasad. (Representational image)
A resident of Jamalpur Leli in Ludhiana has been booked for extorting money from the drivers of sand-laden trucks and tractor-trailers passing through the village. An FIR has been lodged following the complaint of mining inspector Sandeep Prasad. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh of Jamalpur Leli village.

In his complaint, Prasad stated that he came to know that there is an extract point near Jamalpur Leli, which is approved by the government. Trucks and tractor-trailers used to fill sand from the point.

He added that the accused along with his aide has been threatening the drivers of trucks and tractor-trailers to block the passage and used to extort 500 from each driver.

ASI Husan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 384 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station Meharban.

The ASI added that the accused along with other villagers had given passage to the vehicles from their land. The accused has later started extorting money from them.

The ASI said that the complainant has also submitted a pen drive containing video evidence against the accused. A hunt is on to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out