Ludhiana: Jawahar Nagar man held with over 2kg heroin, illegal weapon

The police on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug smuggler after recovering over 2 kg heroin and an illegal weapon from his possession, officials said, adding that they suspect the accused has ‘cross-border connections’ and are tracing his forward and backward linkages. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Gagandeep Singh alias ‘HD’, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

This is the second huge recovery of drugs in the city over the past three days.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said police arrested the accused from Kesari Colony following a tip-off, as he was going to deliver the consignment to his customers. The police stopped him for checking and after frisking, they recovered 2.1 kg heroin, a .30 bore illegal weapon, five bullets, ₹40,200 drug money and an electronic weighing machine.

Officials said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at the Sadar police station.

Accused history sheeter: Cops

Police said the accused is already facing trial in two cases, assault on police personnel in 2023 and attacking and injuring rivals in 2024. He was out on bail, they said.

The ADCP added that as the quantity of recovered drugs suggests the accused’s connections with cross border smugglers.

Earlier on April 14, the Ludhiana police arrested a man with 1 kg heroin and an illegal weapon. The accused, Jaspreet Singh alias Nannu, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh area, was previously arrested in a case related to dacoity preparation and arms possession. He had been out on bail since February 2023.

Habitual offender held with 270g heroin

The crime branch team on Wednesday arrested a habitual offender after recovering 270g heroin from his possession, said officials. The team seized a motorcycle which was being used during drug peddling, they added.

Police identified the accused as Sunil Baba, 35, of Bazigar Basti, Amloh Road in Khanna. He was last arrested in February this year and was bailed out on April 7.

ADCP Brar said the accused was arrested at a grain market near Salem Tabri.

The accused is already facing five cases registered under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act at several police stations in Khanna.

The ADCP said police will identify movable and immovable properties purchased by the accused using drug money and they will be attached.