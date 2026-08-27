I didn’t hire an interior designer to design my house, these fancy lights made my house look luxe under ₹7K

These fancy ceiling lights can completely change your interiors. (Unsplash) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Get your new Home Decor at ₹ 250/month Check Eligibility → You don’t always need a full-blown renovation or an expensive interior designer to make your home look more luxurious. Sometimes, the right lighting can do most of the visual heavy lifting. A well-chosen ceiling light can add warmth, create a focal point, make a room feel more spacious and even change the overall mood of your interiors. The best part? You can achieve that luxe look without spending a fortune. We found five fancy ceiling lights that combine statement-making designs with practical features, with options available for under ₹7,000. From elegant fixtures that can become the centrepiece of your living room to smart lights that let you switch colours and brightness according to your mood, these picks can give your home an instant style upgrade. So, if your interiors feel a little too basic but you aren’t ready for a costly makeover, these five fancy ceiling lights could be the easiest place to start.

Why it stands out: If you want your ceiling to look clean and contemporary rather than crowded with elaborate fixtures, this round ELEPHANTBOAT light is a good choice. Its black finish gives it a sleek, understated look that can work well in living rooms, bedrooms and halls. What you get: The 24W LED delivers up to 2,800 lumens and lets you adjust brightness from 10% to 100% using the remote. You can also switch between colour temperatures from 3000K to 6500K, depending on whether you want warmer or brighter illumination. The luxe touch: Its separate 1800K backlight creates a soft golden glow for evenings, while the timer and memory functions add convenience. At ₹2,998, it is an affordable way to make everyday lighting feel more premium.

2. One94Store 3D Moon LED Wall Lamp with Remote Control | 3 Color Changing Modern Wall & Ceiling Light | Art Deco Indoor Wall Sconce for Living Room, Bedroom, Hallway | Corded Electric 500MM Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Why it stands out: The realistic 3D moon design with detailed crater-like textures turns this wall lamp into a décor piece rather than just a source of illumination. Its 500mm size makes it especially suited to creating a statement wall in living rooms, bedrooms or hallways. What you get: You get one 500mm moon wall lamp and a remote control. It offers three colour modes, white, warm white and warm light—with adjustable brightness, allowing you to create anything from bright illumination to a soft, cosy glow. The luxe touch: Install it on an otherwise empty accent wall and let the moon design be the focal point. Pair it with a sleek console, neutral décor and warm-toned lamps for a sophisticated, designer-inspired look.

Why it stands out: This recessed 18W downlight combines a sleek black finish with smart lighting features, making it a good pick for contemporary interiors. Its tunable white technology lets you shift from warm, cosy lighting to cooler daylight depending on the mood or task. What you get: You get an 18W LED recessed downlight with BLE Mesh Bluetooth connectivity and Smart Life app control. It supports dimming, tunable white lighting and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. The 12cm × 6cm design is made for indoor recessed installation. The luxe touch: Use multiple lights across the ceiling instead of relying on one central fixture. Pair the black finish with neutral walls, sleek furniture and warm accent lighting to create a polished, high-end hotel-style ambience.

Why it stands out: This isn’t just a ceiling light, it doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker, making it a smart pick for anyone who wants lighting and entertainment in one sleek fixture. The 60W LED offers bright illumination, while the tunable 3000K–6500K CCT lets you switch from warm, cosy lighting to cool, bright light depending on the mood. What you get: A 60W LED ceiling light with 3000K–6500K tunable white and RGB lighting, built-in Bluetooth speaker, remote dimming, memory function, aluminium body and 25,000-hour claimed lifespan. The luxe touch: At ₹7,303, this is the splurge-worthy pick in the list. The RGB effects, concealed speaker and versatile lighting make it feel less like a conventional ceiling fixture and more like a premium smart-home upgrade.