5 fancy, smart LED lights that turn a flat into a 5-star hotel without renovating

Get rid of the basic big white lights in your home and add these smart, aesthetic LED lights. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Get your new Smart Home Device at ₹ 1,250/month Check Eligibility → Bright, cool-white ceiling lights can make your living room feel harsh and clinical, especially at night. Unlike luxury hotels and restaurants, which use multiple soft light sources, most homes depend on one bright overhead light that illuminates everything but creates little warmth or depth.

This can also ruin the mood during parties. You may have colourful LED strips, music and décor ready, but one bright white ceiling light can make the room feel more like an office than a party space. Layered lighting, using warm lamps, wall lights, LED strips and smart light bars, can instantly change that.

The trick is to create different lighting moods for different occasions. Use warm, low lighting for evenings, subtle glows for movie nights and colourful smart lights when entertaining. Often, the easiest way to make your home feel more luxurious is simply to switch off the big light.

Why is everyone saying goodbye to the “big light”? The traditional idea of having one bright light in the centre of the room is slowly making way for softer, smaller lights placed around the space. The idea is simple: don’t light up the entire room at once. Light different parts of it.

Two easy rules can make a big difference:

Go warm: Choose lights between 2700K and 3000K for evenings. These give off a warm, yellowish glow that feels much cosier than a bright white light.

Light the walls: Instead of pointing every light straight down, try directing some towards the walls. This creates softer shadows and can even make the room appear bigger.

5 smart lights that can instantly make your home look more expensive You don’t need a designer or a renovation to get this look. A few well-placed lights can completely change the mood of a room.

1. Smart light bars behind the TV Put slim smart light bars behind your television or console. They throw light onto the wall instead of directly into the room, creating a soft glow around the TV. You can keep it warm and subtle or change colours when you want a more dramatic look.

2. Slim floor lamps for empty corners Have an awkward corner that looks bare? Add a tall, slim floor lamp. Place it close to a wall and let the light bounce off the surface. It fills the empty space while giving the room a warm glow.

3. Small spotlights for your favourite things Instead of lighting every corner equally, use small spotlights to highlight artwork, plants, bookshelves or décor pieces. It’s the same trick used in galleries and restaurants to draw attention to specific areas.

4. LED strips for a floating effect LED strips can be tucked behind your sofa, underneath a bed, behind a headboard or along a TV unit. Since you don’t directly see the light source, you only see the glow, creating a stylish “floating” effect.

5. Motion-sensor lights for shelves and cabinets Small rechargeable sensor lights are particularly useful in darker corners, cabinets, shelves and kitchen areas. They switch on when you need them and can add a surprisingly premium touch without any wiring.