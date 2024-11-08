Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Jeweller fabricates 7-lakh robbery story after 50k gambling dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 09, 2024 05:00 AM IST

A jeweller allegedly caused a ruckus at the local civil hospital, alleging he was robbed of ₹7 lakh he had won in a gambling game, officials said

Police have registered an FIR against 17 accused, eight of whom are yet to identified. (HT File)
The accused, Deepak Anand alias Shankar from Bachittar Enclave on Bhamian Road, claimed he was among 15 people gambling at a hotel room in South City and after an argument over 50,000, multiple attackers seized his cash.

However, police said his story was found to be fabricated during an investigation.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against 17 accused, eight of whom are yet to identified, for their alleged involvement in running a gambling operation.

The case was registered against Danda, the alleged leader of the racket, jeweller Deepak Anand, Krishan Lal from Gobind Colony in Jamalpur, Gaurav Mehta from Basant Nagar in Shimlapuri, Mandeep Singh Jagga from New Janakpuri, Shenty Shooter, Mukul and hotel manager Rajesh Kumar from Jalandhar Bypass.

According to police, Deepak Anand visited the civil hospital on Thursday night, claiming he had been attacked by fellow gamblers at a hotel. He alleged he had brought 10 lakh and after a dispute over 50,000, the accused assaulted him and snatched 7 lakh during an altercation.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Neeraj Chaudhary confirmed the police filed charges under the Gambling Act and section 112 (petty organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

When questioned about the alleged robbery, inspector Chaudhary said, “Deepak Anand did not mention any robbery to the police. Upon investigation, police found that the incident involved a minor dispute over 50,000 and there was no evidence of a robbery.”

