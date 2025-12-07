Ludhiana: Key accused in Kaunke Kalan shooting held

Two days after a shooting left a man injured in Kaunke Kalan village, the Jagraon police on Saturday arrested the main accused and recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime. Rajan Sharma, SP, Ludhiana Rural, during a media conference after the arrest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Sonu Daudhria alias Keenia of Agwar Khwaja Bajoo, was apprehended near Nankasar Road bridge. Police said the pistol was illegal, and raids are ongoing to nab the remaining accused.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a pre-planned clash between two rival gangs. Both the groups had assembled near Baba Rodu Shah’s tomb at a pre-decided time, armed and ready for confrontation. During the clash, Lovekaran Singh of Kaunke Kalan sustained two bullet injuries.

Initial claims by the injured youth that he was ambushed while going to pay obeisance were later found to be false.

Police said evidence shows the confrontation was mutual and action has also been initiated against Lovekaran and his associates.

A special investigation team was formed by the district police chief, Ankur Gupta, headed by DSP (D) Jatinder Singh, along with DSP Jaswinder Singh Dhindsa, inspector Amritpal Singh of CIA staff, and SHO Surjit Singh.

The team conducted multiple raids and managed to apprehend Keenia within 36 hours of the incident.

Police added that the same gangs had clashed earlier at the Ludhiana court complex on December 4, reflecting a longstanding rivalry.

Superintendent of police (detective) Rajan Sharma asserted that no form of gang violence would be tolerated in the district. “The arrest within 36 hours is proof that anyone involved in gang activity or supporting it will face strict action,” he said.

The remaining accused, including Deputy Waris of Jagraon and Ranjita of Kaunke Kalan, are still at large and investigations are underway to apprehend them, the police said.