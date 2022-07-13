Ludhiana: Kidnapper arrested, 12-yr-old boy rescued

Police on Tuesday evening arrested a kidnapper and rescued a 12-year-old boy.

The accused has been identified as Hari Krishan alias Sachin, 30, of Khushi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Police suspect that he is part of a human trafficking gang and are questioning him to find out why he kidnapped the boy.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 4 police station, said that a labourer, Shiv Pal of Shivpuri Road, had on Tuesday filed a complaint stating that his son, Aman, was playing on July 10 and suddenly went missing.

They tried to trace him on their own for two days and then filed the complaint.

Police said that they spotted Krishan with the boy near Domoria bridge and he tried to escape after seeing them, but was nabbed.

The child said that the accused abducted him by luring him with fast food. Further, the SHO said the boy’s father is a labourer, so the boy was not kidnapped for ransom.

It is suspected that the accused is part of human trafficking gang which forces children in to begging and labour.

It is also suspected that the gang could be involved in organ smuggling.