Ludhiana: Kidnapper arrested, 12-yr-old boy rescued
Police on Tuesday evening arrested a kidnapper and rescued a 12-year-old boy.
The accused has been identified as Hari Krishan alias Sachin, 30, of Khushi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Police suspect that he is part of a human trafficking gang and are questioning him to find out why he kidnapped the boy.
Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 4 police station, said that a labourer, Shiv Pal of Shivpuri Road, had on Tuesday filed a complaint stating that his son, Aman, was playing on July 10 and suddenly went missing.
They tried to trace him on their own for two days and then filed the complaint.
Police said that they spotted Krishan with the boy near Domoria bridge and he tried to escape after seeing them, but was nabbed.
The child said that the accused abducted him by luring him with fast food. Further, the SHO said the boy’s father is a labourer, so the boy was not kidnapped for ransom.
It is suspected that the accused is part of human trafficking gang which forces children in to begging and labour.
It is also suspected that the gang could be involved in organ smuggling.
The Great Khali alleges heckling by Ladhowal toll plaza staff, files complaint with Ludhiana police chief
Former WWE wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali got into an altercation with the staff at Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Monday. Videos of Rana and the staffers exchanging abuses went viral on social networking sites, following which the former wrestler filed a complaint on Tuesday at the office of Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. When he refused, they started blackmailing and misbehaving with him, he alleged.
Onus on officials to fulfil Punjab CM’s dream of bathing in Buddha Nullah: NGT monitoring panel to officials
“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wishes to take a bath in Buddha Nullah and the administration has enough funds (Rs 650 crore) for rejuvenation of the toxic vein. Now, the onus is on you (authorities) to fulfil the CM's wish,” said Justice Jasbir Singh (retired), chairman of the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee, during a special meeting held at Bachat Bhawan to review progress of the environmental plan for Ludhiana district .
MBBS admissions: Chandigarh removes exemptions for wards of defence personnel under UT pool
The UT administration on Tuesday removed all exemptions for wards of serving defence personnel and ex-servicemen in the eligibility criteria for MBBS admissions, under the 'UT pool' category, at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Out of a total of 150 MBBS seats in the college, 15% are for All India quota or 'Central pool' and the remaining 85% seats (115 seats) are under 'UT pool'.
Ludhiana: Man, son held for stabbing brother
A man from Sihora village and his son were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing his brother a day earlier. The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh and his son Angrej Singh. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of a resident of the same village, Teerath Singh, who is the son of the victim Nachattar Singh, 55. He added that Harjinder used to verbally abuse his family regularly after consuming liquor.
Ludhiana: Man dies of cardiac arrest while waiting at hospital
In a shocking incident, a 74- year- old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while waiting for the doctor to arrive at ESI Hospital near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Tuesday afternoon. The death triggered a protest by the victim's relatives who accused the hospital of medical negligence. They placed the man's body in front of the hospital and raised slogans. The deceased has been identified as Moti Ram (74) of Shimlapuri.
