Ludhiana: Kirpal Nagar hosiery factory gutted in fire

A massive fire erupted in a multi-storey hosiery factory in Kirpal Nagar in the early hours of Monday, reducing the entire unit to ashes. Machinery and raw materials were completely destroyed as flames rapidly spread across the factory. It took the fire brigade more than seven hours and over 60 rounds of fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, officials familiar with the matter said. A view of fire in factory near Kirpal Nagar on Monday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to fire officials, the factory was located in a narrow lane, making it difficult for fire tenders to reach the site. To manage the situation, a small fire tender was stationed inside the street, while others operated from the main road. Officials also faced the challenge of ensuring a continuous water supply while dousing the flames.

The fire department received an alert at around 2:40 am from Street Number 5 in Kirpal Nagar. By the time the first fire tender arrived, the fire had already engulfed the basement, ground floor, and three upper floors.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Aatish Rai described the fire as intense, with flames visible from a distance. He revealed that the factory lacked proper fire safety arrangements, and the owner had not obtained a fire NOC. Fortunately, despite the scale of the incident, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Officials suspect the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Nearby residents, who first noticed the flames, immediately informed the factory owner and the fire brigade. However, since the factory was closed at the time, the fire had already spread by the time help arrived.

The fire caused panic among nearby residents, who rushed to the scene as thick smoke billowed from the factory windows. The dense smoke made it harder for firefighters to operate, further delaying efforts to control the blaze. According to officials, they are investigating the incident, highlighting concerns over fire safety compliance in factories operating in congested areas.