Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 20-yr-old woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The Daresi police have booked a man for raping a 20-year-old woman repeatedly on the pretext of marriage.

Police said that when the woman asked the accused to marry her, he refused. The accused also threatened her to keep quiet.

The Daresi police have lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Imran Alam, 22, of Jaswant Nagar. He is a labourer.

The woman in her police complaint said that the accused lives near her house. She befriended the accused seven months ago. A month later, the accused called her to meet. He took her to his house where he raped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused repeatedly established physical relations with her after that.

The woman said that when she asked the accused to marry her, he refused and also threatened her to keep quiet, following which she filed a complaint to the police. Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

