Ludhiana: Light & sound show spreads Guru Teg Bahadur’s message of peace

In continuation of events organised by the Punjab government to honour the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, a light and sound show was organised at Mela Ground of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday, drawing over 15,000 devotees. Little devotees at the show on Friday. (Manish/HT)

The event depicted the journey and ideology of Guru Teg Bahadur through a light and sound show. The audience was given a message of strengthening the ethos of communal harmony, peace, brotherhood, compassion and humanity as preached by the ninth Sikh guru through the ultra-modern technique.

Cabinet ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Sanjiv Arora encouraged everyone to seek motivation from the Guru’s ideals, “which remain a beacon for humankind even after 350 years.” They highlighted that the Guru’s ultimate sacrifice was made not for one faith or community alone, but to uphold the basic freedoms and honour of all people.

They further noted that the Punjab government is rolling out multiple initiatives to propagate the message of honesty, selflessness, and freedom of belief across the globe.

They remarked that the Punjab government is committed to disseminating the Guru’s wisdom and sacrifice to every part of the country, motivating the coming generations. They pointed out “incorporating modern digital elements in the light and sound show will particularly engage young people with Guru’s vision of harmony, acceptance, and global unity, while deepening their connection to Punjab’s vibrant cultural legacy.”