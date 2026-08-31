Ludhiana Lions unveil jersey, mascot for T20 league

The Ludhiana Lions on Saturday unveiled their official jersey, mascot and team anthem as they gear up for their first match in the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Led by Arshdeep Singh, the Lions will face Bathinda Royals in their opening fixture on September 1 in Mohali. Players with their jersey during the event in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

The Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) flagship domestic T20 competition commenced on Saturday and will conclude on September 13 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Six teams will compete across 27 matches in the inaugural edition.

The Lions also introduced their official mascot, ‘Sher Singh’, at the unveiling ceremony. The Ludhiana-based franchise is owned by chartered accountants Manoj Bansal and Harit Agrawal, who expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and ambitions for the tournament.

“We look forward to the challenge that the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will present. We are confident about our preparations and aim to make a strong mark as Ludhiana Lions. We wish the entire team the very best for the season,” said Agrawal and Bansal.

The Lions have assembled a squad featuring a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players. Besides Arshdeep, the squad includes Salil Arora, Krish Bhagat, Arjun Rajput, Jass Inder, Abhijeet Garg, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Kartik Chadda, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, Harish Kumar, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Rajveer Jaswal, Aseem Kohli, Havneet Singh, Yuvi Goyal, Sahil Bhaskar and Gurman Singh.

After their first match against Bathinda Royals, the Lions will face Mohali Kings on September 2 and Jalandhar Warriors on September 4. They will then take on Fazilka Falcons on September 6 before facing Mohali Kings again on September 7.

Their league-stage fixtures will continue with another encounter against Fazilka Falcons on September 9, followed by an evening clash against Jalandhar Warriors on September 10. The Lions will conclude their league campaign against Amritsar Soormas on September 11.