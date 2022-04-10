Ludhiana logs one fresh Covid case
One fresh case of Covid was reported in the district during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday. The number pushed the total tally to 1,09,796 cases. There were 12 active cases in the district.
At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years
The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department. While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5C.
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
Chandigarh parents’ association raises issue of fee hike at pvt schools with education secretary
A delegation of Chandigarh Parents' Association met new education secretary Purva Garg on Friday and apprised her of issues concerning them including fee hike by private schools and non-uploading of balance sheets by them. President of the association, Nitin Goyal, added that they also spoke to Garg about the organised nexus of private schools with private publishers, booksellers and uniform vendors.
Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said. Regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses.
