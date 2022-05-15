Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases
Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909.
While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus.
At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation.
Inebriated guests trade kicks and punches at wedding, video grabs eyeballs
High drama was seen at a wedding after a few inebriated guests, including women, indulged in a scuffle outside an inn near the Mini Rose Garden on Wednesday.
The police had to be called to break up the fight, and a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. The guests could be seen trading kicks and punches. Later, the guests settled the matter amicably and did not lodge an FIR.
The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident. Inspector Kulwant Singh, Division 2 SHO said, “We did not receive a complaint from anybody. We will lodge an FIR if a formal complaint is made.”
Fraudster held for debit card swap, ₹70k withdrawal
A man was arrested for stealing ₹70,000 from the account of a 31-year-old woman after swapping her debit card in an ATM kiosk on the pretext of helping her withdraw money on Saturday.
The complainant, Rajni Bala, 31, of Inder Vihar Colony, said she had gone to withdraw money from an ATM on Noorwala Road with her friend Shalu. However, she had trouble with the transaction.The accused, Gaurav Kumar of New Amar Nagar, offered to help her, and unbeknown to her swapped her debit card with a fake one. Later, he withdrew ₹70,000 from her account in two transactions.
The investigating officer, ASI Harcharan Singh, said the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. A case was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.
The ASI said the accused had also defrauded several other people in a similar manner. “Kumar would look for ATM kiosks without security guards, and would lurk around them looking for targets. He mostly duped the elderly and labourers. To avoid capture, he kept changing his area of operation after scamming a few people.”
9th Sub-Junior Punjab Baseball Championship: Ludhiana girls bring home the bacon
The district girls’ team beat Malerkotla 9-2 to clinch the title in the 9th Sub-Junior Punjab Baseball Championship, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Gill village, on Saturday, the concluding day of the two-day tournament.
A total of 12 teams took part in the championship.
While in the first semi-finals match, Ludhiana overpowered Moga 13-12, in the second semi-final clash, Malerkotla defeated Ropar 10 -2.
Moga outperformed Ropar 1-0 to clinch the third spot.
VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him. Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.
There were no windows... We were choking: Mundka fire survivors recount horror
Shazia Parveen had to attend a “special motivational programme” at her office in west Delhi's Mundka. She escaped with minor injuries. On Saturday, five more people were sent for medical aid, the last whom was discharged by 2pm. Survivors said there were would have been even higher were it not for two cranes that residents pressed into the rescue efforts. Most people were on the second floor attending the motivational speaker's session.
Soon, traffic lights in Pune to be timed as per flow of vehicles
As a part of the latest endeavour of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited, it has been decided to establish an Adaptive Traffic Management System at traffic signals in the city. According to the system, cameras will be installed and determine in how much time a signal should turn green to allow a smooth flow of traffic depending on the number of vehicles passing through a stretch.
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested for selling off in-transit consignment for ₹10L
Police held a truck driver , Dharminder Sharma of Bhiwani district of Haryana, for selling a consignment of Hero Cycles Limited company that he was tasked with transporting to a firm in Tamil Nadu, along with a truck to an Uttar Pradesh-based person for ₹10 lakh. The accused was arrested from Khagaria district of Bihar following a tip off. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar in Jamalpur.
Biggest blaze since 2019 puts Delhi’s fire safety rules back in focus
The tragic death of 27 people in a major fire in the Mundka building on Friday has underlined that the city authorities have learned little from similar incidents in the past that exposed the utter lack of safety mechanisms and the gaping holes in their implementation. Hundreds of such buildings still operate from congested quarters with civic, police and fire authorities struggling to curb them.
