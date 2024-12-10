Ludhiana: Malerkotla man murdered in Haibowal, helper missing

A 48-year-old man from Malerkotla, identified as Muhammad Haneef, was on Monday found murdered on a rented farm in Ludhiana’s Jassian Road area, where he had been living for the past three years. The victim, who ran a cattle trading and farming business, had injuries on his head and arms. The police have identified his worker, Billu, as the prime suspect, who is absconding. The prime suspect is Billu, worker of the deceased, say police.

Haneef’s wife discovered the body on Monday morning when she visited the farm after he failed to return home on Sunday night. His mobile phone was switched off. She found her husband lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted her family and the Haibowal police.

According to Haneef’s family, they had relocated to Jassian Road three years ago as the parents of Haneef’s wife live in the area. He rented a piece of land for farming and started cattle trading in partnership with a relative. Billu, who was hired as a helper, also sourced cattle for the business.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at the Haibowal police station, confirmed that Billu is the main suspect. “Billu is missing along with Haneef’s mobile phone and a bike. A murder case has been registered based on the family’s statements. We are also analysing CCTV footage from the area to gather evidence,” she said.

In another incident on Monday, Praveen Kumar, alias Pujari, a resident of Karnal, was found dead at the office of a cable operator near Jassian Road. According to the cable operator, Praveen had taken shelter in the office to spend the night. He was discovered dead the next morning.

The Salem Tabri police reported that no visible injuries were found on Praveen’s body. “The cause of death will be determined after receiving the autopsy report,” a police official said.