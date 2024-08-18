 Ludhiana: Mallah girls win baseball championship - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Mallah girls win baseball championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 19, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Government Senior Secondary School, Mallah emerged victorious against Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, by 8-7 at the 15th Junior District Baseball Championship which concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. (HT Photo)
Punjab Baseball Association (men and women) secretary Harbir Singh Gill presented medals to the winning team.

In the first semifinal match, Government senior secondary School, Mallah won against Dashmesh Public School by 8-3, with Gurpreet, Navjot and Mehakpreet scoring two runs each.

In the second semifinal match, Government Girls Sen sec Smart School defeated Gill Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School by 5-0.

In the third-place match, Dashmesh Public School was defeated by Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School by 12-2, with Simran, Alisha and Aditi scoring two runs each.

