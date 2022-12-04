Ludhiana: Man attacks neighbour, chops off four fingers

A 30-year-old man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, chopped off four fingers of his neighbour’s left hand with a sword.

The Jamalpur police have lodged an FIR against the accused Rajvir Singh, who works as a receptionist at a guest house.

The victim, Rahul Dutta, 32, of Housing Board Colony, Jamalpur, also suffered a severe head injury in the assault and he has been rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Dutta owns a grocery store.

Pawandeep Kaur, the victim’s wife, also alleged that the accused tried to assault their five-year-old daughter and threatened to rape her.

Kaur stated that the accused is an acute drinker and used to create a ruckus in the colony after consuming liquor. On November 27, at around 8:30 pm. he allegedly started abusing them without provocation.

They did not pay heed to him, following which the accused threatened to rape both daughters of the couple and murder them.

“When my husband went outside, Rajvir was already present outside the main gate with a sword in his hand. He assaulted my husband and also tried to attack my five-year-old daughter. Rahul grabbed the sword to save our daughter, and in the attempt, four of his fingers were chopped off,” Kaur alleged.

When the locals started gathering at the spot, the accused escaped. She rushed her husband to hospital. He has sustained at least 20 stitches to the head.

ASI Narinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case wasn’t registered earlier as Rahul was unfit to record his statement.

Now, a case has been lodged against the accused under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 454 (house trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.