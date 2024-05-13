Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman

The Division number 5 police booked an unidentified man for making calls to the fiance of a woman with the intention to defame her. The man tried to defame her so that they would cancel the engagement. (Getty image)

In the complaint to police, the victim, who is a 27-year-old woman, said she got engaged recently. A few days ago, an unidentified man made phone calls to her fiance and his elder brother. The caller tried to defame her so that they would cancel the engagement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The complaint was sent to the cyber cell and after inquiry the police registered a case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Inspector Jatinder Singh said the accused used an international number to make WhatsApp calls. The police were trying to trace the accused.