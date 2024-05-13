 Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 06:22 AM IST

In the complaint to police, the victim, who is a 27-year-old woman, said she got engaged recently; A few days ago, an unidentified man made phone calls to her fiance and his elder brother

The Division number 5 police booked an unidentified man for making calls to the fiance of a woman with the intention to defame her.

The man tried to defame her so that they would cancel the engagement. (Getty image)
In the complaint to police, the victim, who is a 27-year-old woman, said she got engaged recently. A few days ago, an unidentified man made phone calls to her fiance and his elder brother. The caller tried to defame her so that they would cancel the engagement.

The complaint was sent to the cyber cell and after inquiry the police registered a case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Inspector Jatinder Singh said the accused used an international number to make WhatsApp calls. The police were trying to trace the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman

Monday, May 13, 2024
