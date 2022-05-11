Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin

A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7.

“Meanwhile, my nephew (brother’s son), came to my home and took my 16-year-old daughter with him to his home on the pretext of cooking food, where he raped her,” she alleged.

“On May 8, when I returned home, my daughter narrated the whole incident to me. She stated that she was cooking in the kitchen, when her cousin dragged her into the room and raped her,” she added.

The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.