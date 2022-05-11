Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin
A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7.
“Meanwhile, my nephew (brother’s son), came to my home and took my 16-year-old daughter with him to his home on the pretext of cooking food, where he raped her,” she alleged.
“On May 8, when I returned home, my daughter narrated the whole incident to me. She stated that she was cooking in the kitchen, when her cousin dragged her into the room and raped her,” she added.
The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.
Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.
-
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
-
Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet
In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022. Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.
-
Six-month-old girl found in bushes in Zirakpur
A six-month-old bound and gagged girl was found in roadside bushes at Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The girl, who was covered with a cloth, was noticed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who informed the police. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from Zirakpur police station said the infant was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli and was found stable. Police are working to trace the person who left the child in the bushes.
-
BoI’s Sangrur SP on the run after being booked for graft
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Davinder officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation (BoI), a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
-
Haryana launches scheme for fodder growers
The Haryana government launched the 'Chaara-Bijaee Yojana' on Tuesday to encourage farmers to grow fodder and help gaushalas, which have been grappling with fodder shortage amid a rise in the stray cattle population. The number of cow shelters in the state increased from 175 in 2017 to 600 in 2022. Most cow shelters remain overcrowded due to an increase in the stray cattle population.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics