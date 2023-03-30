Ludhiana: Man booked for raping, impregnating Class 10 student

The Sahnewal police booked a man for raping a Class 10 student and impregnating her. The accused has been identified as Vikas Shah. The FIR has been registered following the statement of the mother of the victim. The Sahnewal police booked a man for raping a Class 10 student and impregnating her in Ludhiana. The accused has been identified as Vikas Shah. The FIR has been registered following the statement of the mother of the victim. (Representational image)

The complainant stated that she was shocked after she found her daughter three months pregnant. When asked, her daughter told her that she had befriended the accused, who established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and impregnated her.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station after receiving the complaint. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.