Ludhiana: Man dies by suicide, wife, mother-in-law booked for abetment

A 28-year-old man died by suicide here on Thursday blaming his wife and mother-in-law for his extreme step, police said. ASI Sukhwinder Singh said further investigation is underway. (HT Photo)

According to police, the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta at his residence. Family members found him hanging and informed police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the wife and mother-in-law. Both are currently untraceable and efforts are underway to locate them.

Officials said the man had left behind a note in which he reportedly stated that he did not wish to die but felt compelled to take the step.

The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation, police said.

According to police, the couple had entered into an arranged marriage around a year ago and have a six-month-old daughter. The deceased worked at a local factory.

Family members alleged that the couple had been facing marital discord and the woman had been living with her parents for the past two months. They claimed the man had been under emotional distress and had been trying to reconcile.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said further investigation is underway.