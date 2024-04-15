Ludhiana: Man falls from bike after snatching mobile phone, dies

A snatcher died after falling from a moving bike while two of his aides managed to escape after the passersby gave them a chase while they were fleeing after snatching a mobile phone from a commuter in Phase 6 of the Focal Point area. The man, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the hospital by the locals, where he succumbed to his injuries. Sawan Kumar. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sawan Kumar, 22, of Moti Nagar. After his death, the Focal point police lodged an FIR against his two friends, Sawan Birla and Saba of Lovekush Nagar of Moti Nagar. The accused are slum dwellers.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The police have booked Sawan Birla and Saba for causing death due to negligence. However, Amit Kumar, brother of the victim, alleged that the duo had beaten his brother to death following a conspiracy.

Kumar stated that his brother, Sawan Kumar, used to work for a company roped in by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to collect garbage from the city. He fell prey to bad company and was involved in snatchings.

Kumar added that on April 13, the accused turned up at their house and took Sawan along. Later, he came to know that the accused along with his brother went to the Focal Point, Phase 6, where they snatched a mobile phone from a commuter.

He added that the locals gave them a chase. In a bid to escape, Sawan Kumar fell on the road from the moving bike, while his friends managed to escape.

Inspector Arshdeep Sharma, SHO at Focal point Police Station, stated that Sawan Kumar suffered severe injuries and he was rushed to hospital by the passersby where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the complaint of his brother, the police lodged an FIR under Section 304-A of the IPC.

The inspector added that the police are also investigating to know if he was beaten up by the locals. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.