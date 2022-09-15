Ludhiana man flings 2-year-old son into Sirhind Feeder Canal, held

In a shocking incident to have surfaced from the city on Wednesday, a Bhaini Sahib resident flung his two-year-old son into the Sirhind Feeder Canal.

Police arrested the 32-year-old accused — Bhupinder Singh, following the complaint of his wife Harjit Kaur. The search to locate the child, who is suspected to have been swept away in the water current, meanwhile, is currently underway.

Both the accused and the two-year-old child Gurkirat Singh had been missing since September 1. Police had initially received a missing persons’ complaint for the duo, but the accused’s wife later told the police that she suspected her husband of having kidnapped their two-year-old son.

Kulbir Singh, station head officer at the Koom Kala police station, said police launched a manhunt to nab the accused soon after receiving the complaint and he was arrested on Wednesday.

During questioning, he confessed to having taken his two-year-old son to Gurthali bridge and flinging him into the canal. He reportedly told the police that he hugged his son for the last time before throwing him over the bridge’s sidewall, adding that he also contemplated jumping into the canal himself, but could not muster the courage. The accused went into hiding after the incident.

The accused’s wife, meanwhile, claimed that her husband was lying about contemplating suicide before alleging that he was having an affair with a woman.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who was produced before the court and sent to a one-day police remand.