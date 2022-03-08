Ludhiana | Man held for assault on baseball coach
Police booked two siblings, and seven aides, for an alleged murder bid on a baseball coach for objecting to harassment on Saturday near Scooter Market. The Division number 5 police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused, identified as Shiva of Jawahar Nagar Camp. The police have also booked his brother Monti Bhagat. Their aides are yet to be identified.
The FIR was lodged following the statement of Sukhdev Singh, 65, of Model Gram. In his statement, Singh stated he stopped near the scooter market when he noticed the accused harassing a woman. Upon intervention, the accused left the place, but later returned with his aides. The accused attacked him with baseball bats and sticks. The accused later fled from the spot, leaving the victim injured.
Assistant sub-inspector Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
Uninvited guests at a wedding party in Sidhwan Bet stole the jewellery from a guest’s handbag. Police have lodged an FIR following the statement of the complainant, Lakhwinder Singh of Gidderwindi village. The complainant said that he, along with his wife, had gone to Dev Farms to attend a wedding. “Before leaving the wedding event, my wife removed the jewellery that she was wearing and kept them in her purse. Later, we were shocked to find those jewellery including a chain, two lockets, a bracelet, an earring and other missing,” he recalled, adding that some unidentified person had stolen the jewellery from the purse.Police have registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
The district reported three coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total count to 1,09,711. The death toll for the district stands at 2,277. There are 36 active cases in the city, of which 36 are under home isolation, while three patients have been admitted to private facilities and one patient is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
