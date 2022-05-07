Ludhiana man molests former classmate in amusement park, fires in air
A man was booked for molesting and assaulting a former classmate, and discharging his weapon at an amusement park in Ladhowal on Thursday.
The accused, Major Singh Sandhu of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, is a member of the Puneet Bains Gang. His aides Monu, Jatin, Divyanshu, Bagga, Mani and four unidentified persons have also been booked.
The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, said Sandhu was her former classmate from school. “My friends and I had gone to Hardy’s World, an amusement park, in Ladhowal. Sandhu also turned up there with his aides, and molested and assaulted me. When my friends tried to intervene, he assaulted them as well, and fired in the air. He fled from the spot after people gathered there.”
Assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (using force to outrage woman’s modesty), 336 (endangering life), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.
‘Illegal detention’: No relief to Punjab Police from HC
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police failed to get any relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday over the alleged illegal detention of its team in Haryana. The Punjab Police team was bringing BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from Delhi in connection with an FIR registered in Mohali. Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu said that Bagga was being probed in an FIR by Mohali police.
Sub-inspector shot at in Yamunanagar
A sub-inspector rank officer with the Yamunanagar police, Satish Kumar on Friday received two bullet injuries when a suspect he was following opened fire at him in Radaur region around noon. The cop from Kurukshetra's Indri, attached with the Radaur police station, was on patrolling duty when he asked two-bike borne men to stop and one of them fired at him, deputy superintendent of police (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said.
Dowry harassment: Man dies saving daughter from violent son-in-law
A 58-year-old man was killed while trying to protect the victim, Darshan Lal, of New Shivaji Nagar's daughter from his violent son-in-law on Thursday night. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been arrested. On the night of the murder, the victim, Darshan Lal, of New Shivaji Nagar, received a troubling phone call from his daughter, who said that the accused, Sanjay Arora, 31, of New Hargobind Nagar, was hitting her and demanding a scooter as dowry.
How Punjab Police botched up on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest
Chandigarh : In a major embarrassment, the Punjab Police failed to bring Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, booked on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, to Mohali after arresting him from his house in Delhi. The Punjab Police team led by Mohali SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and DSP (detective) KS Sandhu that arrested Bagga on Friday morning, was stopped in Haryana while he was being taken to Punjab.
AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents
VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,. Singh was addressing a press conference here. To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him.
