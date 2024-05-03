 Ludhiana man rapes Class 10 student after befriending her on social media - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana man rapes Class 10 student after befriending her on social media

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 03, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The minor’s father told police that the accused contacted his 16-year-old daughter through social media and after befriending her, asked her to meet him in Zirakpur on March 30

Police have launched a manhunt for a Ludhiana resident who raped a Class 10 student of a government school here after approaching her through social media.

The accused, identified as Navpreet Singh, 20, lives in Lehal village, Ludhiana, 100 km from here, said police. (HT File)
The accused, identified as Navpreet Singh, 20, lives in Lehal village, Ludhiana, 100 km from here, said police. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Navpreet Singh, 20, lives in Lehal village, Ludhiana, 100 km from here, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The minor’s father told police that the accused contacted his 16-year-old daughter through social media and after befriending her, asked her to meet him in Zirakpur on March 30.

When she met him, he took her to a local hotel, where he raped her and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The minor revealed her ordeal to her mother on Wednesday, following which the parents immediately alerted the police.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused at the Zirakpur police station. Police said efforts were underway to trace and nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man rapes Class 10 student after befriending her on social media
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On