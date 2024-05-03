Ludhiana man rapes Class 10 student after befriending her on social media

Police have launched a manhunt for a Ludhiana resident who raped a Class 10 student of a government school here after approaching her through social media. The accused, identified as Navpreet Singh, 20, lives in Lehal village, Ludhiana, 100 km from here, said police. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Navpreet Singh, 20, lives in Lehal village, Ludhiana, 100 km from here, said police.

The minor’s father told police that the accused contacted his 16-year-old daughter through social media and after befriending her, asked her to meet him in Zirakpur on March 30.

When she met him, he took her to a local hotel, where he raped her and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The minor revealed her ordeal to her mother on Wednesday, following which the parents immediately alerted the police.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused at the Zirakpur police station. Police said efforts were underway to trace and nab the accused.