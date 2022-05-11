Ludhiana: Man’s mutilated body found on railway tracks
The mutilated body of a man was recovered from the railway tracks near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials here, the deceased is yet to be identified and his age is around 42. The body was found on track number three, where goods trains ply.
“I received a call at around 9 am today that the mangled body of an unknown person was lying on the tracks. We are not sure of the exact timing of the accident as no one saw it happen and no loco pilot has given us any information so far. It may have happened early in the morning or last evening,” said ASI Kulwant Singh, GRP, Ludhiana.
Suicide ruled out
The railway police also ruled out the possibility of suicide. “It is an accident and not suicide. We are still investigating the case and talking to railway drivers and staff. The body was taken for autopsy to the civil hospital here. The possibility of the victim being intoxicated cannot be ruled out and his medical report will clear it out,” said another GRP officer investigating the case.
The GRP also inquired about the person from the nearby shops and factories for his identification, but to no avail till filing of the report. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case.
As many as 86 people have lost their lives on the tracks of Ludhiana railway station in the past four months, which is the highest in the state.
Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga surrenders in govt official assault case
Rajasthan Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who is accused of assaulting two on-duty government officials of the electricity department in Dholpur district, surrendered before the Jaipur police on Wednesday, officials said. Malinga, MLA from Badi, Dholpur, surrendered before Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava one-and-a-half months after the alleged incident.
Sedition law was being used to settle political scores: CPI leader
Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order to put on hold the application of sedition law until the government gets the colonial-era law re-examined by a 'competent forum'. “I welcome the move. During the last five years, the Centre and BJP-ruled states have used the law against their political adversaries without any substantial grounds,” Anjaan said.
Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrims line up for fitness certificates at Prayagraj hospital
With pandemic restrictions lifted and fresh cases declining, a huge turnout is being witnessed among devotees wanting to undertake the Amarnath Yatra. Enthusiastic devotees, not only from Prayagraj but also from the neighbouring districts, are lining up at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital for the medical fitness certificate essential for the devotes wishing to undertake the pilgrimage. Doctors maintain that every day around 25 to 30 devotees are applying for the fitness certificate.
ABVP activists tried to kill me, says LU’s Dalit prof in complaint to cops
LUCKNOW Lucknow University's dalit professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that ABVP activists and other chaotic elements tried to kill him on the campus on Tuesday for his comments on the ongoing dispute surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The comments came during an online debate hosted by a Hindi news platform, Satya Hindi.
ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in a money-laundering case. The 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer arrived at the agency's regional office in Hinoo area around 10:40 am, news agency ANI reported. The agency had recorded the statement of the officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The officer was present for about nine hours at its office on Tuesday.
