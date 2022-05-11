Ludhiana: Man’s mutilated body found on railway tracks

The mutilated body of a man was recovered from the railway tracks near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials here, the deceased is yet to be identified and his age is around 42. The body was found on track number three, where goods trains ply.

“I received a call at around 9 am today that the mangled body of an unknown person was lying on the tracks. We are not sure of the exact timing of the accident as no one saw it happen and no loco pilot has given us any information so far. It may have happened early in the morning or last evening,” said ASI Kulwant Singh, GRP, Ludhiana.

Suicide ruled out

The railway police also ruled out the possibility of suicide. “It is an accident and not suicide. We are still investigating the case and talking to railway drivers and staff. The body was taken for autopsy to the civil hospital here. The possibility of the victim being intoxicated cannot be ruled out and his medical report will clear it out,” said another GRP officer investigating the case.

The GRP also inquired about the person from the nearby shops and factories for his identification, but to no avail till filing of the report. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case.

As many as 86 people have lost their lives on the tracks of Ludhiana railway station in the past four months, which is the highest in the state.