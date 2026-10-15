Ludhiana: Man stabs 4 of family amid talks to settle marital dispute

A 39-year-old man has been booked on charges of attempt to murder for stabbing his wife, their two sons and his father-in-law during a dispute over settling his marital differences in Sangowal village on Tuesday evening. All four sustained critical stab wounds and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Wife, two sons and father-in-law have suffered critical stab wounds in the attack, say cops. (HT)

According to police, the accused, Sandeep Kumar, an auto mechanic, attacked his wife, Shivali, 36, their sons Shivom Singh, alias Osho, 13, and Malik Sahib Singh, 8, and Shivali’s father, Shubhash Chander, with a kitchen knife.

The Sadar police have detained him and registered a case against him.

According to the police, Shubhash Chander had visited the couple’s house on Tuesday evening to help resolve their marital dispute. The couple reportedly agreed on certain conditions to settle their differences, following which Shivali went to the court complex to get an affidavit prepared documenting the agreed terms. When Shivali returned home, Sandeep attacked the family. Osho sustained serious injuries while attempting to intervene and stop his father. He was initially put on a ventilator but his condition improved later.

Shivali suffered a neck injury, while her father sustained a stab wound to the chest. Malik was injured in the back, while Osho suffered injuries to his head, abdomen and back, according to family members.

Shivali called a neighbour for help after the attack who rushed them to a private hospital and informed the police.

According to police, the couple have been married for 15 years and reportedly had strained relations. A neighbour claimed that Sandeep had harassed his wife and children in the past and said residents had witnessed the couple quarrelling on earlier occasions.

The family also said Shivali had previously lodged a police complaint against her husband, but the matter was resolved amicably.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, said the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the attack.