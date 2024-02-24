Ludhiana: Man, two aides gang-rape minor stepdaughter, booked

In a shocking incident, a resident of Noorwala village along with his maternal uncle and an aide allegedly gang-raped his 15-year-old step daughter, police said on Saturday. The aunt of the accused rescued her and took her to the police to file a complaint. (HT File Photo)

According to police, the accused were reportedly under the influence of liquor when they sexually assaulted the girl. Mother of the victim had left the house over a month ago following a spat with her husband.

The girl managed to contact her aunt (mother’s sister) and narrated the whole incident to her. Her aunt rescued her and took her to the police to file a complaint.

The Meharban police lodged an FIR against the accused following the complaint of the girl’s aunt. The complainant stated that her sister had married the accused. It was her second marriage and she had shifted to the house of her husband with her 15-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

The complainant added that her sister left her husband’s house on January 13 following a spat with him leaving her daughter. She added that on Friday, her niece called to her and shared her ordeal.

The girl stated that on February 20, her stepfather along with his uncle and a friend consumed liquor together in the house. Under the influence of the liquor, the accused gang-raped her and threatened her to keep mum. The accused did not allow her to talk to anyone or to go out of the house. On Friday, she managed to talk to her aunt and narrated the whole incident to her. Her aunt rescued her and took her to the police to file a complaint.

ASI Radhey Shyam, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376 D (gang rape) and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.