Ludhiana: Manya wins girls’ singles at state badminton tourney

Manya Ralhan from Jalandhar clinched victory over Ludhiana’s Gursimrat Kaur Chahal with a score of 21-11, 21-14 in the girls’ single finals during a three-day Victor Punjab State Junior (Under 19) Badminton Tournament which ended at Shastri Hall on Thursday. Organised by Ludhiana Badminton Academy under the District Badminton Association Ludhiana (DBAL), the event saw young talent from across the region fiercely competing for the top spots. Player in action during the state badminton tournament finals at Shastri Hall in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The tournament concluded with impressive performances in both the singles and doubles categories. In boys’ singles, Eshaan Sharma from Gurdaspur emerged victorious against Mridul Jha from Jalandhar in a hard-fought three-set match, finishing 21-13, 15-21, 21-15.

The girls’ double final saw Manmeet Kaur from Gurdaspur and Seeza from Sangrur overcome Manya Ralhan and Simran Gilhotra from Jalandhar with a score of 21-18, 21-17. In boys’ doubles, Jasraj Singh from Ludhiana and Samarth Bhardwaj from Jalandhar triumphed over Anish Bhardwaj and Vansh Batra from Jalandhar in a thrilling three-setter, 19-21, 21-18, 21-15.

The mixed double final ended with Dhruv Dutta from Pathankot and Manya Ralhan from Jalandhar taking the win over Nilesh Seth from Amritsar and Seeza from Sangrur 21-11, 21-18, rounding off the tournament.

In a prize distribution ceremony following the final matches, retired district and sessions judge BK Mehta presented the awards to the tournament’s winners. Several distinguished figures from the badminton community, including PBA vice-president Mohinder Chopra and secretary Anupam Kumaria among others attended the event.