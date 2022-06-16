Ludhiana mayor blames govt for delay in release of salaries to MC staffers
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has blamed the Punjab government for delay in payment of salaries to employees of the municipal corporation (MC) as the state has failed to release over ₹100 crore as GST share to the civic body.
MC is yet to pay monthly salaries to the tune of around ₹35 crore to its staffers and it hasn’t disbursed salaries for May so far. While AAP is ruling the state, Congress enjoys a majority in MC house.
With employees mounting pressure on the civic body, Sandhu said that the state government was supposed to transfer ₹154 crore to the MC as GST share for the last three months, but only ₹51 crore has been transferred so far.
“ We are focusing on recovery of dues as the state has failed to transfer the pending GST share. Salaries to the tune of around ₹6 crore have been paid to the Class-4 employees and efforts are being made to release the salaries of remaining employees in the next few days,” said Sandhu, while adding that AAP MLAs from the city take up the matter with the state government.
“ AAP MLAs are inaugurating different projects in the city, which is not an issue, as development is important and MC has allocated separate funds for them. But, the legislators should also keep in mind the financial condition of the MC and take up the matter of GST share with the state government so that the salaries can be released in time,” said Sandhu.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics