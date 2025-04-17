Ludhiana: Mayor, MC commissioner inspect Tajpur Road dump

With municipal corporation (MC) commencing the project for disposal of fresh waste at the main dump site on Tajpur road, mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspected the ongoing works on Wednesday. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspecting the ongoing works at main dump site in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The civic body has recently launched different projects worth around ₹130 crore for improving solid waste management in the city. After installation of machinery, contractor has now commenced the disposal of fresh waste at the dump site.

Officials stated that there was an estimated 24.62 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the main dump site. The project to dispose off 5 lakh metric tonne of waste is already going on, while bioremediation of around 19.62 lakh metric tonne is expected to commence soon, they said. Machinery at two out of four sites has already been installed and directions have been issued to the contractor to expedite work. The project for bioremediation of 2 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at Jainpur site has also begun and work is going on at good pace.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, executive engineer Parshotam Singh, CSI Ameer Singh Bajwa among other officials were present during the inspection.

MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and mayor Inderjit Kaur said that due to failure of the previous governments in addressing this issue, the residents have been riddled with heaps of garbage, foul smell and fire incidents reported at the main dump site of MC.

Around 1100 metric tonne of fresh waste is generated in the city on a daily basis.