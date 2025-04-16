Menu Explore
Ludhiana mayor meets with Zone B councilors, addresses issues

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 16, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Mayor Inderjit Kaur conducted a meeting with the councilors falling under Zone B of MC on Tuesday and issued necessary directions to the officials to speed up the development works.

Mayor said that given the arrival of the summer season, the officials have been directed to ensure that the residents should not face any trouble due to water scarcity or contaminated water supply. (HT Photo)

During the meeting held at MC Zone B office near Shingar cinema, mayor Kaur directed the officials to resolve the grievances raised by residents at the earliest and ensure potable water supply to the public.

Mayor said that all the councilors falling in the areas under Zone B were invited to the meeting. She said that their focus is on overall development of the city and no area would be left behind.

She said that given the arrival of the summer season, the officials have been directed to ensure that the residents should not face any trouble due to water scarcity or contaminated water supply. The corrective measures, wherever required, should be taken at the earliest.

