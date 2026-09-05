Creating #viral train reel trend? Read Delhi Metro’s warning!

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an official warning to social media creators, directing them to stop filming reckless videos inside Metro premises. Taking to a recent viral social media trend, the DMRC noted that influencers have been pasting mobile phones onto Metro train windows to shoot content with moving trains. Authorities warned that this stunt can cause inconvenience or injury to fellow passengers, damage mobile devices, and lead to strict legal action against anyone caught in the act. The stern notice comes after a viral Instagram trend, already popular abroad, takes over Delhi in which influencers have been pasting mobile phones onto Metro train windows to shoot content with moving trains.

What’s the viral trend?

This stern notice comes after a viral Instagram trend, already popular abroad, takes over Delhi. The craze involves creators attaching a phone to the outside of a train window, dancing on the platform, and then dramatically running as soon as the train readies to depart. The phone is usually safely detached before the train departs, and a person inside the train films the creator, to fake the chase in the final video.

What’s the background?

It originally began as a global social media trend in the West, and has caught attention locally only now. The craze blew up across India after a Delhi-based model, influencer Nikhil Kochar’s video of sticking his phone on a moving Metro, and dancing at the platform to the Bollywood track Manma Emotion Jaage, brought him viral fame with more than 135 million Instagram views. Following the trend, other social media users have been posting similarly shot Reels from the Metro stations, garnering massive. This prompted DMRC authorities to step in and issue the warning.