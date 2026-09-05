Chef Ranveer Brar's spicy, comforting wonton soup recipe is exactly what you need on a rainy day: Here's how to make it
Chef Ranveer Brar's spicy wonton soup recipe is perfect for rainy days. It is a comforting, rich dish you can easily prepare at home.
Rainy season calls for something rich, brothy, and fulfilling, and what's better than a wonton soup that you don't have to order, but easily make at home. On June 26, chef Ranveer Brar shared the recipe for a light, comforting spicy wonton soup on YouTube. According to him, it is exactly what you need on a rainy day. One bowl, endless comfort!
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Spicy wonton soup recipe
Here's everything you need to make the recipe and step-by-step process too:
- Preparation time: 10 minutes
- Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes
- Serves: 2 to 4 people
Ingredients
- For stock
2 tbsp oil
12 to 15 black peppercorns
1 inch ginger (peeled and sliced)
1 tbsp tender coriander stem (roughly chopped)
1 large carrot (peeled and sliced)
2 bay leaves
½ medium onion (sliced)
⅓ cup cauliflower trimmings (roughly chopped)
Water as required
4 to 5 French beans (roughly chopped)
- For wonton dough
2 to 3 cups refined flour
2 tsp vinegar
Salt to taste
Water as required
½ tsp oil (after kneading)
- For chicken filling
1 inch ginger (peeled and finely chopped)
1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
2 green chillies (finely chopped)
Salt to taste
½ tsp black peppercorns (crushed)
450 gms chicken minced
- For wonton soup
1 tbsp oil
1 medium onion (chopped)
1 large carrot (peeled and finely chopped)
Little water
½ tsp soy sauce
Vegetable stock
2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)
Prepared wonton
Salt to taste
- Other ingredients
Cornstarch (for rolling)
Little water
Prepared chicken filling
Oil for frying
- For garnishing
Coriander sprigs
Chilli oil
Method
- For stock
Step 1: In a saucepot, add oil, once it's hot, add black peppercorns, ginger, tender coriander stems, carrot, bay leaf, onion and saute for a minute.
Step 2: Add cauliflower trimmings, water as required, french beans, give it a good mix, and let it simmer for a while.
Step 3: Strain the stock and keep it aside for further use.
- For wonton dough
Step 4: In a bowl or parat, add refined flour, vinegar, salt to taste, and water as required, and knead into a semi-soft dough.
Step 5: Add oil and knead it once again for a while.
Step 6: Apply oil to the dough, cover it with a damp cloth and leave it aside to rest.
Step 7: Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls.
Step 8: Dust with cornstarch, flatten it with the rolling pin to make a wonton sheet.
Step 9: Trim the edges, cut into squares and fill them with the prepared chicken filling.
Step 10: Apply a little water to the edges and seal them tightly to make wontons.
Step 11: Leave it aside for further use.
- For chicken filling
Step 12: In a bowl, add ginger, tender coriander stems, green chillies, salt to taste, crushed black peppercorns, and minced chicken, then give it a good mix.
Step 13: Keep it aside for filling the wonton sheets.
- For frying
Step 14: In a kadai, add oil for frying. Once hot, add the prepared wontons and fry until golden brown.
Step 15: Transfer it to the absorbent sheet and leave it aside for further use.
- For wonton soup
Step 16: In a wok or saucepot, add oil. Once it's hot, add the onion, carrot and cook for a minute.
Step 17: Add a little water, soy sauce, and vegetable stock, then simmer for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 18: Add coriander leaves, prepared wontons, and salt to taste, and cook for another 7 to 8 minutes, or until cooked.
Step 19: Transfer it into the soup plate or bowl and garnish it with coriander sprigs.
Step 20: Serve hot.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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