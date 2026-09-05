Chef Ranveer Brar's spicy, comforting wonton soup recipe is exactly what you need on a rainy day: Here's how to make it

Here's everything you need to make the recipe and step-by-step process too:

Rainy season calls for something rich, brothy, and fulfilling, and what's better than a wonton soup that you don't have to order, but easily make at home. On June 26, chef Ranveer Brar shared the recipe for a light, comforting spicy wonton soup on YouTube. According to him, it is exactly what you need on a rainy day. One bowl, endless comfort!

For wonton dough 2 to 3 cups refined flour

2 tsp vinegar

Salt to taste

Water as required

½ tsp oil (after kneading)

For chicken filling 1 inch ginger (peeled and finely chopped)

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)

2 green chillies (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

½ tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

450 gms chicken minced

For wonton soup 1 tbsp oil

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 large carrot (peeled and finely chopped)

Little water

½ tsp soy sauce

Vegetable stock

2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Prepared wonton

Salt to taste

Other ingredients Cornstarch (for rolling)

Little water

Prepared chicken filling

Oil for frying

For garnishing Coriander sprigs

Chilli oil

Method For stock Step 1: In a saucepot, add oil, once it's hot, add black peppercorns, ginger, tender coriander stems, carrot, bay leaf, onion and saute for a minute.

Step 2: Add cauliflower trimmings, water as required, french beans, give it a good mix, and let it simmer for a while.

Step 3: Strain the stock and keep it aside for further use.

For wonton dough Step 4: In a bowl or parat, add refined flour, vinegar, salt to taste, and water as required, and knead into a semi-soft dough.

Step 5: Add oil and knead it once again for a while.

Step 6: Apply oil to the dough, cover it with a damp cloth and leave it aside to rest.

Step 7: Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls.

Step 8: Dust with cornstarch, flatten it with the rolling pin to make a wonton sheet.

Step 9: Trim the edges, cut into squares and fill them with the prepared chicken filling.

Step 10: Apply a little water to the edges and seal them tightly to make wontons.

Step 11: Leave it aside for further use.

For chicken filling Step 12: In a bowl, add ginger, tender coriander stems, green chillies, salt to taste, crushed black peppercorns, and minced chicken, then give it a good mix.

Step 13: Keep it aside for filling the wonton sheets.

For frying Step 14: In a kadai, add oil for frying. Once hot, add the prepared wontons and fry until golden brown.

Step 15: Transfer it to the absorbent sheet and leave it aside for further use.

For wonton soup Step 16: In a wok or saucepot, add oil. Once it's hot, add the onion, carrot and cook for a minute.

Step 17: Add a little water, soy sauce, and vegetable stock, then simmer for 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 18: Add coriander leaves, prepared wontons, and salt to taste, and cook for another 7 to 8 minutes, or until cooked.

Step 19: Transfer it into the soup plate or bowl and garnish it with coriander sprigs.

Step 20: Serve hot.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media.