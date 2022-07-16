Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium
The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBCIE), a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust, BCM, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state.
A large number of players from the start-up ecosystem in the state discussed issues related to start-ups. The colloquium discussed support for early stage businesses and how to build a collaborative environment, supporting the community.
Meanwhile, British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. She praised the spirit of entrepreneurship in Punjab and expressed her desire to see the state emerge as a new hub of start-ups in the country.
The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.
Speaking on the occasion, Hero Enterprise chairperson Sunil Kant Munjal narrated the evolution of entrepreneurship in modern India.
Invest Punjab’s startup cell joint director Deepindar Dhillon highlighted the initiatives taken by the Government of Punjab pertaining to start-ups, further elaborating on policy perspective on building start-up ecosystem in the state.
45 tonne lahan seized from Tarn Taran village, 1 arrested
An illicit liquor smuggling racket was busted from Mari Samra village, falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division, with the recovery of 45 tonne lahan on Saturday. The team nabbed one member of the module, identified as Jugraj Singh, while two others, Samsher Singh and Dilbagh Singh Baba, managed to escape. A case under sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Bhikhiwind police station.
Unaided colleges’ teachers discuss audit, arrear claims with Punjab education minister
A delegation of Association of Unaided College Teachers, Punjab and Chandigarh, on Friday met the state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh. Teachers raise issues in meeting with DEO The representative delegation of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front met the district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, under the leadership of the organisation's district vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu on Saturday.
Maintain record on sale of used mobile phones: Ludhiana police chief to shop owners
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday ordered shop owners to keep record of sellers and buyers of all second-hand mobile phones. Sharma said snatchers involved in the crime sell their mobile phones to shop owners across the city, and in such conditions, police face problems in solving these cases. Sharma had extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshift stalls on roadsides on Saturday.
Man arrested in Lucknow for posing as a cop, duping gullible
A youth was arrested for extorting money from commuters by masquerading as a cop, from Polytechnic crossing under Ghazipur police station on Friday /Sunday midnight. The Lucknow police officials said the accused was identified as Abhishek Mishra, 27, of Kalyanpur, Gudamba. One Arman Khan said the accused extorted money in the name of traffic violation. Police officials said the accused was arrested when he again reached Polytechnic crossing to extort money similarly.
Ludhiana shop owners accuse officials of releasing towed vehicle in exchange of money
The local market association on Saturday accused the traffic police's tow-away van officials of allegedly releasing a towed vehicle after accepting money from the owner in Niggar Mandi, near Akalgarh market in the afternoon. Niggar Mandi Market Association president Rahul Malhotra said the police personnel, along with employees of private companies hired for towing away wrongly-parked vehicles, were pressed for the job in the market.
