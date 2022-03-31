Ludhiana MC additional commissioner files RTI in own department
In a bizarre incident, Ludhiana municipal corporation’s (MC) additional commissioner Rishipal Singh has filed an RTI application in his own department.
Rishipal has sought details of the action taken on a report he submitted five months ago regarding 57,862 “illegal” constructions in city. When contacted, the officer refused to comment on the issue.
The MC commissioner had previously issued show-cause notices to building branch officials in this regard. Department officials, meanwhile, revealed that a vigilance inquiry is going on in the case and the development has brought to fore the differences between officials in the civic body.
A building branch official, requesting anonymity, said the development is shocking as Rishipal is deputed as MC additional commissioner and he could have asked the officials for the documents directly. He further revealed that differences have increased between Rishipal and building branch officials after the former submitted a report.
The building branch officials had also refuted the report findings.
Despite several attempts to reach MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, he was not available for comments. MC officials, however, stated that the information sought from the department will be provided to the applicant.
As per the report submitted by Rishipal, between 2016 and 2020, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had issued a total of 76,770 power connections in areas falling within MC limits. Against this, the civic body approved building plans for only 7,467 and issued challans against 11,441 buildings. No action was taken against the remaining 57,862 buildings.
An MC official, requesting anonymity, said most power connections mentioned in the report have been allotted in colonies that fall outside the MC limits and the vigilance department was also apprised ofthis.
Also, there are many buildings with multiple power connections, but only one building plan is approved for the same. The power connections issued against advertising unipoles have also been included in the report.
