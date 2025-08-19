Ludhiana MC chief appeals residents to pay pending property tax by Aug 31

After the state government extended the one time settlement (OTS) policy for pending property tax till August 31, 2025 for welfare of residents, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has appealed the residents to take maximum benefit of the policy and submit the pending property tax without any penalty or interest by August 31, 2025. The officials have been directed to reach out to the public at large and spread awareness among them. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Dachalwal held a meeting with the concerned officials regarding the recovery of pending property tax in MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday.

The officials have been directed to reach out to the public at large and spread awareness among them, so that they can avail maximum benefit of the policy and submit the pending tax without any penalty.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (Zone D) Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (Zone A and B) Neeraj Jain, assistant commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh, zonal superintendents among other officials were present in the meeting.

The civic body officials stated that the property tax has to be paid on a self-assessment basis every year. If the property owner fails to pay the property tax, a 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest on the pending amount is charged by the civic body.

Under this OTS policy, the residents can now submit the pending tax by August 31, 2025 without any penalty or interest. The pending tax can be submitted at the suvidha kendras situated in the zonal offices of the civic body.

Dachalwal appealed to the residents to avail the facility and submit the pending property tax without penalty and interest by August 31, 2025.

Later, MC commissioner Dachalwal also held a meeting with the building branch officials wherein the concerned assistant town planners (ATP) of all the four zones were directed to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents. Further they were also directed to act strict against illegal constructions.