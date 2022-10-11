Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | MC chief directs contractor to commence bioremediation of waste by Oct 20

Ludhiana | MC chief directs contractor to commence bioremediation of waste by Oct 20

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Facing wrath of National Green Tribunal (NGT) over poor solid waste management in the city, the Ludhiana MC has finally allotted the contract to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste in the first phase at a cost of over ₹28-crore under the Smart City Mission

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, along with other officials, inspecting the machinery for disposing of legacy waste at main dump site of MC in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, along with other officials, inspecting the machinery for disposing of legacy waste at main dump site of MC in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After allotting a contract to dispose of legacy waste accumulated at the main dump site on Tajpur road, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday inspected the machinery deployed by the contractor for bioremediation of waste. Over 25 lakh metric tonnes of waste is accumulated at the landfill site spread over 49 acres.

Facing wrath of National Green Tribunal (NGT) over poor solid waste management in the city, the MC has finally allotted the contract to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste in the first phase at a cost of over 28-crore under the Smart City Mission. Recently, NGT had also imposed 100-crore interim compensation (penalty) on the MC for failing to deal with legacy waste.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said,”The machinery has been deployed at the dump site and the contractor has been directed to commence the trials. Directions have been issued to commence bioremediation by October 20.”

The project has been allotted to Latur (Maharashtra)-based firm and the stipulated time period to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is 18 months, including the transportation period of the machinery. At least 2,600 metric tonnes of waste will be disposed of in a day after the process is commenced.

As per the MC officials, the contractor will dispose of all the waste and clear the land for the MC. It would be his responsibility to take care of material which would be recovered from the site, including refuse derived fuel (RDF), construction and demolition waste etc, the officials added.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the civic body was also expected to float tenders for disposing the remaining 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste in the coming days. “The state government has approved 100-crore for this project under the Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said.

Legacy waste a ticking fire bomb

Dumped at the site for a few decades, legacy waste is a ticking fire bomb because of frequent fire incidents reported at the site due to generation of highly combustible methane gas out of the waste. Major fire incidents had been reported at the site in the past, following which the nearby residential areas turned into a gas chamber and residents faced respiratory problems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out