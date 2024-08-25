Ludhiana: MC floats 55cr tender for waste processing plant

{Facility to process 700 tonnes waste daily} MC officials say main objective is to stop adding daily garbage to the existing dump. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The municipal corporation (MC) on Sunday floated a ₹55.3-crore tender for building and running a plant to process 700 tonnes of garbage every day, officials said.

This comes days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slapped a ₹1,026 crore fine on the state government for ‘failing to manage legacy waste and untreated sewage’.

With the tender, the MC has invited bids for developing a facility for processing and disposing of the daily municipal solid waste generated in the city. While the city produces nearly 1,100 tonnes of garbage every day, this plant will process 700 tonnes from it.

For the remaining 400 tonnes, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said a pilot project will be initiated this week.

“We will sign a memorandum of understanding with a Chennai-based firm on Tuesday. The firm will process 400 tonnes of mixed waste and convert it to bio-charcoal,” he said.

The commissioner added that the MC will not bear any expenses for the waste management. It will only give two acres to the firm for three years.

Rishi asserted that the tender floated on Sunday and the pilot project will manage the city’s waste through combined efforts.

Officials said the main objective of the tender is to stop fresh waste from being added to the existing dumpsite.

Submit bids by Sept 9

The last date to submit bids for the plant is September 9, and the financial bid is scheduled to open on September 10.

On August 16, the MC had floated a ₹100-crore tender for processing legacy waste at the Jamalpur dump site.

For the ₹55-crore tender, six acres will be earmarked as a processing site at the Jamalpur Road dump site.

Officials stressed that the firm that wins the bidding process will have to ensure that the facility is in compliance with the regulations laid out in Solid Waste Management Rules, Environment (Protection) Act, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and other relevant laws.

Officials added that the plant will need to increase its capacity to 800 tonnes every day if needed and reduce it to 600 tonnes after a year if a compressed biogas (CBG) plant is set up.