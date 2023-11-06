Ludhiana MC launches campaign to push for Green Diwali

Amid rising concern over air and water pollution, municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi launched a campaign to spread awareness among residents and urge them to celebrate a “Green Diwali”. Ludhiana municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi launching campaign to urge residents to celebrate ‘Green Diwali’. (HT Photo)

Under the campaign, the civic body would also be installing hoarding/posters in different parts of the city to sensitise the residents regarding air/water pollution and its ill-effects.

Apart from urging the residents to celebrate a “Green Diwali”, the civic body would also urge them to stop dumping waste or other things in water bodies/canals under this campaign.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira, superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar among others were also present at the campaign’s launch event held at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday.

The residents were urged to avoid bursting crackers to curb air pollution. Civic body officials also urged farmers to stop burning paddy straw and join hands with the administration in paddy straw management.

“Air, water and other natural resources are necessities for human lives and we should all join hands to save these natural resources. Bursting crackers further adds to air pollution and we should all avoid bursting crackers during Diwali celebrations,” Rishi said.

