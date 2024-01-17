Ludhiana MC notice remains on paper as no action taken against illegal hoarding

Despite repeated calls for action, the municipal corporation (MC) has yet to register any case against individuals or entities displaying illegal hoardings across the city. This inaction comes after the civic body issued a public notice on December 4, 2023, warning violators to remove unauthorised hoardings within 15 days or face legal consequences. The MC’s public notice explicitly instructed those responsible for illegal hoardings to remove them within the stipulated 15-day period, emphasising legal repercussions for non-compliance. (HT File Photo)

The illegal posters and boards are prominently displayed on trees, bus stands, electricity poles, pillars of bridges, private properties, and other public spaces. The civic body’s failure to take swift action has heightened frustration among residents, who argue that these displays not only mar the city’s aesthetic appeal, but also violate the Defacement of Property Act.

The MC’s public notice explicitly instructed those responsible for illegal hoardings to remove them within the stipulated 15-day period, emphasising legal repercussions for non-compliance. However, as the deadline looms, the MC has taken no visible steps to enforce these regulations.

Residents are particularly irked by the lack of accountability, expressing dissatisfaction with the situation. Rakesh Sharma, a city resident, commented, “The authorities should take strict action against those putting up these illegal hoardings. It not only defaces the city but also shows a disregard for the law.”

Another resident, Priya Verma, echoed these sentiments, saying, “It’s disheartening to see the city cluttered with unauthorised hoardings. The municipal corporation should act promptly to ensure visual cleanliness.”

An MC official not wishing to be named claimed that political pressure has hindered authorities from registering cases against violators, resulting in an unsightly display of illegal hoardings across major intersections in the city.

While the MC’s notice aimed to curb the menace, the lack of subsequent action has raised questions about the effectiveness of such directives. These violations contribute to visual pollution and signify a breach of the Defacement of Property Act, prohibiting unauthorised advertisements on public and private properties.

Drive underway: Civic body

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “We are already running a drive against the illegal hoardings across the city. I have directed the officials to make a report against the institutions and people who have defaced the public and private property so that we can take action against them.”