Ludhiana: MC officials asked to speed up project works

Municipal Corporation’s (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Tuesday issued directions to the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness across the city and expedite development works. Chairing a review meeting with officials of different branches at the MC Zone D office, he also directed officials of the B&R department to submit daily reports on the ongoing road repair works in their respective areas. Municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal during a meeting with the officials of different branches at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, joint commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (Zone D) Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain, assistant commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, superintending engineers Parveen Singla, Surinder Singh, Sanjay Kanwar, Ranjit Singh, Sham Lal Gupta, CSO Ashwani Sahota among other officials were present in the meeting.

The officials were directed to be in the field to taking stock of the ongoing development works and cleanliness on a daily basis. Directions have also been issued to check the attendance of sweepers on a regular basis.

Officials said that zonal commissioners have been conducting field inspections in their respective areas. Directions have been issued to intensify cleanliness drives and zonal commissioners have also been directed to take feedback from the residents. The ongoing development works should also be expedited.