Ludhiana MC’s Club Road beautification backfires as ‘faulty’ markings on road baffle commuters

Commuters on Basant Singh Khalsa Road, popularly known as Club Road, were left perplexed after the municipal corporation’s building and roads branch painted three parallel solid lines—one yellow and two white—across the entire stretch. The markings, reportedly done to beautify the road, contradict basic traffic norms and hold no recognised meaning under engineering standards. Three parallel markings—one yellow and two white—across the entire stretch on Basant Singh Khalsa Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

A civic body official, on condition of anonymity, said that a cabinet minister had instructed civic body officials to beautify the road.

“In their haste to impress the minister, they used reflective paint to create what they believed was a “divider.” However, the result has left commuters baffled and road safety experts alarmed,” he added.

The road was constructed without addressing potholes on adjoining streets, which remain in urgent need of repair, say locals.

Kamal Soi, member of the National Road Safety Council, criticised the move, saying, “This shows the civic body doesn’t have a single official who understands road norms. Ludhiana already tops the list for fatal accidents, and such faulty engineering only adds to the chaos.”

He called the markings a sheer wastage of public money and demanded strict action.

Soi added that he had travelled across the country but never witnessed such negligence. He also pointed out that zebra lines at most crossroads are also faulty.

When questioned about the expenditure, municipal corporation officials avoided giving details.

Balwinder Singh, XEN (B&R branch), acknowledged the ignorance but assured that corrections would be made.

Jatin Bansal, assistant commissioner of police (Traffic), said that the markings were the responsibility of the municipal corporation. “I have instructed the department to fix the markings immediately,” he added.