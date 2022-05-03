Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation’s (MC) limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday.
The colonies against whom the action was taken include Best Way Colony in Surinder Park; Sukhmani Enclave, Darpan City, Victoria Enclave on Balloke Road; and three private colonies located near Tarsem Hospital, Street No 4 opposite to Hari Singh Nagar and one located near Green Enclave on Ferozepur Road.
MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
A survey conducted by the civic body has identified that 240 colonies within and outside MC limits have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.
It was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Further, for the colonies falling within the city limits, directions were issued to submit receipts and documents of development charges, sewerage-sharing charges and others and contact the concerned zones’ offices.
The colonisers could also share requisite information on WhatsApp numbers Zone-A 9780039479, Zone- B 9780039477, Zone-C 8699100033 and Zone-D 9815144612.
Sources in the civic body stated that no documents in this regard have been shared by the colonisers.
A communique stated that if the colonisers fail to either submit the documents for scrutiny or fee in the civic account within three days, the civic body will be at liberty to snap the sewerage and water connections of these colonies and the colonisers will be held responsible for the financial loss.
-
World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc
Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children. Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.
-
Ludhiana Central Jail: 9 cell phones recovered from 4 inmates
The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail recovered nine mobile phones from three undertrials and one convict during special checking on Sunday. Assistant jail superintendent, Complainant Sukhpal Siingh, said the mobile phones were recovered from undertrials Karamjit Singh, Karan Singh, Harjit Singh and a convict Jaswinder Singh. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prison Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.
-
Ludhiana civil surgeon urges residents to get inoculated
While out of the 5,36,808 fully inoculated population aged between 45 to 59 years, as many as 1,157 have received their booster dose. Similarly, of the 3,08,148 fully vaccinated people aged 60 and above, 27,614 have received their precaution dose. As per communique issued on Monday, Covid vaccination drive is going on across the district under the supervision of civic surgeon Dr SP Singh.
-
Punjab not safe under AAP’s regime: MP Bittu
Lambasting the state government over the recent violence in Patiala, member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu said the state is not safe under the current rule of Aam Aadmi Party and the government needs to maintain law and order in the border state.
-
Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM
The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries without going through the documents while posing as an officer on special duty to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Division No. 5 police in Ludhiana have lodged an FIR against the man, who introduces himself as Mr Deol to revenue officials.
