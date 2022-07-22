Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic

Ludhiana MC officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative plastic products available in the market.
Municipal corporation and PPCB officials during the workshop on alternatives to single-use plastic, held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Municipal corporation and PPCB officials during the workshop on alternatives to single-use plastic, held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-A office.

The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1.

The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.

As per the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners, among other plastic items etc are banned. The government has also imposed a ban on manufacturing and use of plastic carry bags since April 2016.

A change has been witnessed at ground level after the MC started issuing challans to violators, but banned items are still being used across the city.

MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the workshop was organised to bring clarity on the items banned in the state. “The MC has already been issuing challans to violators and the drive will be intensified in the coming days,” she said. She further appealed to residents to shun the use of banned items to save the environment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (Pic for representation only.)

    World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts

    Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”

  • Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi dancing to the beats of dhol with GADVASU interns after they called off their strike in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns

    A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”

  • Devotees can purchase a 250 ml bottle for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30. (Pic for representation)

    Post offices in west UP to sell bottled Gangajal during Kanwar Yatra

    MEERUT Gangajal brought from Gangotri would be made available to devotees by post offices in Meerut and other districts during the Kanwar Yatra. The devotees can purchase the bottles of Gangajal from different post offices to offer to Lord Shiva in their respective areas. Those who can't bring Kanwar can avail the facility of getting Gangajal from Gangotri at their doorstep to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.

  • Yogi said late Lalji Tandon spent his whole life for the development of the state capital and through it, for a distinct identity for the state. (Pic for representation)

    Yogi pays tributes to Lalji Tandon on his 2nd death anniv

    LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to former governor and BJP veteran late Lalji Tandon on hTandon'ssecond death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday. “I humbly offer my tributes to a leader who stood for development and whose contribution is indelible,” he said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with many other top leaders, also paid their tributes to late Tandon.

  • A view of Metro Carshed site at Aarey Colony, Goregaon, in Mumbai (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

    CM Shinde lifts stay on Metro car shed at Aarey

    Mumbai The Eknath-Shinde led state government on Thursday removed the stay on construction of a Metro 3 car shed at Aarey Colony. On Thursday, the state urban development department (UDD) issued a letter in this regard to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority commissioner SVR Srinivas, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited managing director Ashwini Bhide.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out