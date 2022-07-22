Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-A office.
The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1.
The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
As per the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners, among other plastic items etc are banned. The government has also imposed a ban on manufacturing and use of plastic carry bags since April 2016.
A change has been witnessed at ground level after the MC started issuing challans to violators, but banned items are still being used across the city.
MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the workshop was organised to bring clarity on the items banned in the state. “The MC has already been issuing challans to violators and the drive will be intensified in the coming days,” she said. She further appealed to residents to shun the use of banned items to save the environment.
-
World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts
Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”
-
Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns
A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”
-
Post offices in west UP to sell bottled Gangajal during Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Gangajal brought from Gangotri would be made available to devotees by post offices in Meerut and other districts during the Kanwar Yatra. The devotees can purchase the bottles of Gangajal from different post offices to offer to Lord Shiva in their respective areas. Those who can't bring Kanwar can avail the facility of getting Gangajal from Gangotri at their doorstep to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.
-
Yogi pays tributes to Lalji Tandon on his 2nd death anniv
LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to former governor and BJP veteran late Lalji Tandon on hTandon'ssecond death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday. “I humbly offer my tributes to a leader who stood for development and whose contribution is indelible,” he said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with many other top leaders, also paid their tributes to late Tandon.
-
CM Shinde lifts stay on Metro car shed at Aarey
Mumbai The Eknath-Shinde led state government on Thursday removed the stay on construction of a Metro 3 car shed at Aarey Colony. On Thursday, the state urban development department (UDD) issued a letter in this regard to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority commissioner SVR Srinivas, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited managing director Ashwini Bhide.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics