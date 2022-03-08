Ludhiana MC team attacked while trying to disconnect illegal sewer connection
High drama was witnessed in Tagore Nagar, near DMC hospital, after a building owner on Monday evening allegedly attacked the municipal corporation (MC) team with bricks and a rod while they were trying to snap an illegal sewer connection. The same later led to a scuffle between the building owner and MC staff.
The owner had allegedly attached an illegal sewer connection to his building with MC lines by damaging the newly constructed road. The civic body pasted a notice on the entry gate of the building on February 3m but with the owner failing to respond, the MC team led-by junior engineer Naresh Kumar reached the spot to snap the illegal connection.
The building owner reached the spot and slammed the civic body officials for snapping the connection, even as he had availed permission. Officials said the owner took permission in the month of February last year, with a validity of three months.
“Scuffle was witnessed at the spot. The owner and his son then allegedly tried to hit the officials with bricks and a rod. But, no one got injured. The police remained a mute spectator even as the DMC police post is situated at a distance of around 100 metres from the spot. We have now submitted a complaint against the building owner and his son. We urged that police should also look into the footage of CCTv cameras installed in the area,” said MC sub divisional officer (SDO) Anshul Garcha, adding that senior officials have also been apprised about the incident.
The illegal connection was snapped by the MC officials afterwards.
Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh, in-charge of the DMC police post, said a complaint has been received from the MC officials against building owner Rajinder and his son Samer among others.
The building owner has also submitted a complaint against the MC officials and the police are investigating the matter, following which the required action will be taken.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.