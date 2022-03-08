Ludhiana MC team attacked while trying to disconnect illegal sewer connection

High drama was witnessed in Tagore Nagar, near DMC hospital, after a building owner on Monday evening allegedly attacked the municipal corporation (MC) team with bricks and a rod while they were trying to snap an illegal sewer connection. The same later led to a scuffle between the building owner and MC staff.

The owner had allegedly attached an illegal sewer connection to his building with MC lines by damaging the newly constructed road. The civic body pasted a notice on the entry gate of the building on February 3m but with the owner failing to respond, the MC team led-by junior engineer Naresh Kumar reached the spot to snap the illegal connection.

The building owner reached the spot and slammed the civic body officials for snapping the connection, even as he had availed permission. Officials said the owner took permission in the month of February last year, with a validity of three months.

“Scuffle was witnessed at the spot. The owner and his son then allegedly tried to hit the officials with bricks and a rod. But, no one got injured. The police remained a mute spectator even as the DMC police post is situated at a distance of around 100 metres from the spot. We have now submitted a complaint against the building owner and his son. We urged that police should also look into the footage of CCTv cameras installed in the area,” said MC sub divisional officer (SDO) Anshul Garcha, adding that senior officials have also been apprised about the incident.

The illegal connection was snapped by the MC officials afterwards.

Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh, in-charge of the DMC police post, said a complaint has been received from the MC officials against building owner Rajinder and his son Samer among others.

The building owner has also submitted a complaint against the MC officials and the police are investigating the matter, following which the required action will be taken.