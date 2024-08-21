Ludhiana MC teams seal 2 ‘illegal’ buildings

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday sealed two illegal buildings in Model Town Extension and near Mali Ganj. MC seals two illegal buildings in Model Town extension and near Mali Ganj in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The action was taken after MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi’s orders. Zone D assistant town planner (ATP) Jagdeep Singh said that the MC team found out about the illegal construction in Model Town extension during routine inspection.

On the building near Mali Ganj, building inspector Navneet Khokhar said that the building was sealed in the past as well, and the owner was asked to get a building plan approved before restarting construction. He said the owner restarted construction without doing so, which led to the action.

MC commissioner Rishi said that directions were issued to the building branch officials to take stern action against illegal constructions.