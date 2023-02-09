Ludhiana MC to hold year’s first meet on Friday

The first general house meeting of the year, and perhaps the last meeting before the ensuing municipal corporation (MC) elections, is scheduled to held on Friday.

The focus of the meeting will be essentially laid on two factors-- relaxation to 800 overage contractual employees and recovery of ₹47 crore pending sewerage bill of various colonies falling under greater Ludhiana development authority (GLADA).

On Thursday, a deletion of MC employees sangharsh committee led by zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Ashwani Sahota met local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar to demand salary regularisation of 456 beldars, who were deployed in auxiliary duties including sweeper, gardener and drivers, and were forced to work for paltry wages.

Last year the government had given green signal to regularise the post of 3,593 contractual employees working as a sweeper.

During the course of filling the post, it was found that as many as 800 employees are those who crossed the stipulated age limit of 42 years. These employees have been working in the civic body for over a decade and it is expected that age relaxation would be given to accommodate such employees.

Further a decision will be taken on the pending bill of ₹47.34 crore with GLADA, related to sewerage usage charges of 18 colonies developed by GLADA. Besides this, a decision on ₹77 lakh of pending sewerage bill of the colonies taken over by the civic body will also be taken.

In the meantime, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had conducted a meeting with councillors of BJP and SAD on Wednesday evening.

Many municipal corporation councillors would be seen sitting alongside Congress councillor Mamta Ashu, wife of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is in jail in a case of scam. Councillors, including Amrit Varsha Rampal and Congress leader, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, who is the husband of Ward no 91 councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu, had earlier switched loyalties and joined AAP.